Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Athletico stay top with 1-0 win away at Gremio

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8mTs_0aTDoGXZ00
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Athletico Paranaense - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - June 13, 2021 Gremio's Leo Chu in action with Athletico Paranaense's Richard REUTERS/Edison Vara

Athletico Paranaense stayed top of the Brazilian league on Sunday thanks to a 1-0 win away at Gremio.

Matheus Babi got the goal that helped the side from Curitiba maintain their 100% record in this year’s Serie A.

The striker got in behind the Gremio defence a minute before halftime and although he was flagged offside, the goal was given after a consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The result leaves Athletico with nine points from three games. Gremio are pointless after two matches.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletico#Brazilian#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerFOX Sports

Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when...
SoccerFrankfort Times

Raheem Sterling scores, England wins 1-0 at Euro 2020

Raheem Sterling scored his first goal in a major soccer tournament to give England a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday at the European Championship. The goal ensured England overcame its opening-game stumbling block, finally making a winning start to the continental tournament in its 10th appearance. Copyright 2021 The...
Soccerchatsports.com

USWNT Tops Portugal, 1-0, in Pre-Olympics Friendly

As the U.S. women's national team gears up for its run to reclaim the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, the team got all it could handle from Portugal in an international friendly on Thursday night in Houston. After dominating possession for over an hour and generating dozens of fruitless...
Soccersrnnews.com

Soccer-Denmark game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse as Finns win 1-0

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A famous Finland victory in their first game at the finals of a major tournament was eclipsed by near-tragedy when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during their Euro 2020 match and required emergency medical treatment on the pitch. The Finns went on to win their Group B opener...
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United 2 wins 1-0 vs. Louisville City FC

Atlanta United 2 defeated Louisville City FC 1-0 Sunday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Aiden McFadden recorded the lone goal, while Alec Kann earned the shutout in the win over Louisville. Jack Collison secured his first win in his first match as head coach for ATL UTD 2. Atlanta...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tusker 0-1 Posta Rangers: Brewers blow away chance to widen gap

The Brewers will have themselves to blame for their shock defeat as they failed to use the many chances which came their way. Tusker blew away one of their best chances to stretch their lead at the top of the FKF Premier League table after going down 1-0 against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on Tuesday.
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Sterling gives England 1-0 win over Croatia at Euro 2020

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored his first tournament goal to give England a 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship. It’s the first time England has opened the continental tournament with a win in 10 attempts. Sterling got on the end of a throughball from Kalvin Phillips and slipped it into the net via a touch off the Croatia goalkeeper in the 57th minute at Wembley Stadium. Sterling grew up in the shadow of the north London stadium where eight games at the Euro 2020 tournament will be played. The Manchester City forward had not previously scored at the World Cups in 2014 and 2018 and Euro 2016.
SoccerWNCY

Soccer-Early header secures 1-0 win for Argentina against Uruguay

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A first half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 international appearances, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in a leaden Copa America clash on Friday. Uruguay hadn’t beaten Argentina in the Copa America since 1989 and they went behind early on to Rodriguez’s header.
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Portugal’s Dias says demanding season motivated him for Euros

MUNICH (Reuters) – Portugal defender Ruben Dias said a gruelling season with club side Manchester City had motivated him for Euro 2020 and he hoped to outdo himself in the national team’s title defence. Centre back Dias, who was named England’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association,...
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Canada takes Leg 1 with a 1-0 win over Haiti

Coming off a 4-0 victory over Suriname, Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan and Team Canada returned to action as they took on Haiti in the first leg of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Although coming on late during the previous win over Suriname, Tajon Buchanan has been a factor for Team Canada...
Soccerwkzo.com

Soccer-England up and running with 1-0 win over toothless Croatia

LONDON (Reuters) -Raheem Sterling finally found his tournament touch when his 61st-minute goal gave England a deserved 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday as they began a European Championship with a victory for the first time in nine attempts. Sterling, something of a surprise starter after a flat...
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Guido Rodriguez stars in Argentina 1-0 win against Uruguay

Brasilia [Brazil], June 19 (ANI): A Guido Rodriguez header in the 13th minute was all that separated Argentina and Uruguay as the former won 1-0 here at the empty Estadio Nacional de Brasilia in the Copa America clash on Friday. The Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez who was playing his...
UEFAkfgo.com

Soccer-UEFA say it has contingency plan for Euro 2020 final

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – UEFA says it has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as the host for the final of Euro 2020 unless the British government agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules. Tournament organisers have been in negotiations with the government after it postponed plans...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Telford replaces injured Bardsley in Team GB women's soccer squad

June 18 (Reuters) - English goalkeeper Carly Telford has been included in Britain's women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics after Karen Bardsley withdrew because of injury, Team GB said on Friday. Bardsley, who also plays for England, pulled out last weekend after she picked up the injury during a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Van Niekerk finally qualifies to defend Olympic 400m title

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Olympic 400m champions Wayde van Niekerk belatedly confirmed he will defend his title at the Tokyo Games, finishing inside the qualifying time in Madrid on Saturday. Beset by injury since his Rio heroics five years ago, the South African ran 44.56 at the Continental Tour...
SoccerBBC

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia: Emil Forsberg penalty seals win

Emil Forsberg's second-half penalty ensured Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with victory against Slovakia in St Petersburg. RB Leipzig's Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was hauled down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The spot-kick ended a...
Soccerwtaq.com

Soccer-Edenilson on the spot as Internacional share spoils with Ceara

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (Reuters) – Internacional drew 1-1 with Ceara on Sunday in a result that left both teams in mid-table after five games of Brazil’s Serie A season. Edenilson put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after eight minutes but Vinicius Lima equalised for Ceara with a stunning free kick on the stroke of halftime.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in their Copa America clash on Sunday. Ayrton Preciado put Ecuador ahead with a scrambled goal six minutes before half time but Edson Castillo...