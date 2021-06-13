Police reports
• Property valued at $6,080 — including a vehicle and three guns — have been reported stolen from an incident in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. The crime occurred Wednesday in a parking lot at 203 N. South St., the address for Pioneer Printing, where an unsecured maroon 2007 Mercury Mariner SUV owned by Marvin D. Cook of Jonesville and bearing tag number TEA5053 was taken. It contained a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun and Taurus .22-caliber semi-automatic, both black in color; a stainless-steel Charter .38 Special revolver; a Milwaukee 18-volt skill saw; and a black cell phone.