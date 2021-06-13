Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police reports

By Thomas Joyce
pcdn.co
 7 days ago

• Property valued at $6,080 — including a vehicle and three guns — have been reported stolen from an incident in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. The crime occurred Wednesday in a parking lot at 203 N. South St., the address for Pioneer Printing, where an unsecured maroon 2007 Mercury Mariner SUV owned by Marvin D. Cook of Jonesville and bearing tag number TEA5053 was taken. It contained a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun and Taurus .22-caliber semi-automatic, both black in color; a stainless-steel Charter .38 Special revolver; a Milwaukee 18-volt skill saw; and a black cell phone.

s24476.pcdn.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Real Property#Pioneer Printing#Mercury#Jonesville#Pnc Bank#Subaru#Charlotte Court#Dmv#Surry District Court#Toyota#Foxtrot Lane#Sheffield Financial#Shasta Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kenai, AKKenai Peninsula Clarion

Court reports for the week of June 13, 2021

The following judgments were recently handed down in Kenai District Court:. Terrie Larae Butcher, 62, of Soldotna, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving, committed Dec. 30. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 40 days suspended, may complete 40 hours of community work service in lieu of active jail time, was fined $1,000 with $500 suspended, a $100 court surcharge and a $150 jail surcharge with $100 suspended, ordered to complete a substance/alcohol abuse assessment and follow all recommendations, had her license revoked for 30 days, and was placed on probation for 12 months. All other charges in this case were dismissed.
Public Safetyeverythinggp.com

Suspect dead following incident at Winagami Provincial Park

Alberta RCMP say the suspect sought in a manhunt at Winagami Lake Provincial Park has died and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate following the exchange of gun fire. Chief Supt. Kevin Kunetzki, Deputy Criminal Operations Officer for the Alberta RCMP, told a news...
Public Safetytrentonian.ca

Updated 6:40 p.m.: Man wanted in Manitoba arrested near Rossmore

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY – Provincial police say they’re conducting an investigation into the “attempted murder of OPP officers” after facing gunfire at a Rossmore home and negotiating the surrender of two men. Eric Paul Wildman, 34, and another man were arrested shortly after 6 a.m. Friday by Ontario Provincial Police...
Trafficmidnorthmonitor.com

OPP looking for witnesses to collision

North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is looking for any witnesses to a collision between a white car and an e-bike. Police responded to the collision on the North Bay bypass at O’Brien Street Thursday around 7:50 p.m. The e-bike operator was injured in the collision. Police are...
Public Safetycochranetimespost.ca

Drug trafficker caught in Sudbury sent to pen

It took more than a year, but a southern Ontario man who pleaded guilty in March 2020 to four of his 44 charges arising from a province-wide police initiative that targeted biker gangs and drug trafficking in three Ontario communities has finally been sentenced. Keith Earle, 33, and a father...
Public Safetybayview-news.com

Crooks drive off in cars advertised on Auto Trader and Kijiji

If you need another reason not to meet a prospective purchaser of something you’ve advertised online on a dark corner, here it is. Hamilton Police say vehicles listed on Auto Trader, Kijiji and Facebook have been stolen when the owner meets up with such “purchasers”. The perps do some small talk before finding a chance to sit in the car alone. Then off they go. This advice is good for everything from bicycles to stamp collections. Release with pictures.
Public Safetytimminstimes.com

Man, 24, charged in suspected homophobic attack in Toronto

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged homophobic aggravated assault at Hanlan’s Point two weeks ago. Toronto Police say a man, 24, and a woman, 27, were walking to the ferry docks near Hanlan’s Point around 11:30 p.m. on June 5 when they got into a disagreement with another group.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Family members mourn deaths of two brothers found in vehicle Wednesday evening

PEORIA (HOI) -- Family members are mourning the deaths of two brothers who were found together in a vehicle on Wednesday. "You know, once they leave the home and out of our sight, you don't know what these kids get into," aunt Linda Barnes said. "You could raise your kids up to the best you know how … All I know is I just keep my faith and keep praying."
Public Safetysamachar-news.com

In a First, Drug Trafficker Detained for a Year Under PITNDPS Act: Delhi Police

A drug trafficker allegedly involved in 36 cases of drug peddling has been detained for a year under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the Delhi Police received approval from the Central Advisory Board, officials said on Sunday. This is the first such case of preventive detention under the Act in the country, they said.
Animalscochranetimespost.ca

OPP officers responded to 26 animal related collisions this month

The North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to 26 animal related collisions involving deer, moose and bear as of June 19. On June 13, officers investigated four deer collisions and one moose collision. “Animals pose a significant danger at night, but these type of collisions occur at...
Trafficcochranetimespost.ca

Four people injured in single vehicle rollover in Powassan

Four people were injured in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 11 in Powassan Sunday at 3:37 p.m. The North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision at Clark Street, in the north bound lanes. There were four occupants in the vehicle. The Powassan Fire Department...
Posted by
newschain

Man held on suspicion of double murder at same address

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman and a man found at the same address. The victims, a woman aged in her 20s and a man aged in his 60s, were discovered with serious injuries at the property in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke Hampshire, on Sunday morning.
Trafficcochranetimespost.ca

Fatal collision on Highway 17

One person is dead following a two vehicle head-on collision on Highway 17 in Nipissing First Nation. North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two vehicle, head on collision, on Highway 17, Nipissing First Nation, west of Trap and Skeet Road Sunday at 12:48 p.m. The...