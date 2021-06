There are many financial aspects of owning a vehicle, and maintenance can be a big part of that. Luckily for us, Consumer Reports has done a survey, asking thousands of members to report on the vehicles they own to give us the most accurate representation of cars from the perspective of the owners. Along the way, they found three vehicles that you can buy on the used car market for under $10,000 with minimal yearly maintenance costs, making them the dream bargain for many buyers.