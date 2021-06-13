Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lopez’s sloppy first inning hobbles Marlins as Riley, Braves avoid sweep

By tim reynolds
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over five innings and...

www.sun-sentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Ender Inciarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Miami Marlins#Era#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Braves vs Marlins Game Thread

After four straight losses, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track again when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta dropped the series opener Friday 4-3 and then fell again Saturday 4-2. They are now four games under .500 at 29-33 on the season and six games back in the NL East. Drew Smyly will be on the mound for Atlanta while Miami will counter with Pablo Lopez.
MLBsemoball.com

Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

MIAMI (AP) -- For his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over...
MLBorlandoecho.com

Eighth-inning rally pushes Cardinals past Marlins

Tyler O'Neill hit the game-winning RBI double in the eighth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday. The Cardinals won for just the third time in their past 14 games. With the game tied 2-2, Dylan Carlson drew a leadoff walk in the eighth...
MLBatlantanews.net

Marlins aim to complete sweep of sputtering Braves

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked about the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, and his answer likely was representative of what many baseball analysts are feeling. "You know they're going to keep coming," Mattingly said of the Braves. "When they break out, they break out big." That breakout did not...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Perfect inning for save

Smith struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over Miami. Smith hadn't pitched since his first blown save of the year Wednesday when he allowed two runs versus Philadelphia. His return to action was a clean inning to protect a two-run lead. He's now 12-for-13 in save chances with a 4.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings. The process hasn't always been smooth, but the 31-year-old remains Atlanta's preferred closer.
MLBthunder1320.com

Braves end skid with Sunday win over Marlins

Even though it was his birthday, veteran lefty Drew Smyly gifted the Braves with an impressive performance to lead the Braves to a 6-4 victory over the Marlins on Sunday at loanDepot park to end the three-game set. You heard the game live on Thunder Radio. This is the second...
MLBbettingpros.com

Cardinals look to finish three-game sweep of the Marlins

After winning two straight low-scoring games to start their three-game home series against the Miami Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals go for the home sweep today. Oddsmakers do not like St. Louis's chances at a sweep, as the Marlins are -115 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Miami is a road favorite for just the seventh time this year, and they are 2-4 in that spot so far. Conversely, the Cardinals are 5-5 as home underdogs. St. Louis is a home 'dog today because of the inconsistency of starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA). Oviedo has failed to complete five innings in five of his six starts, and has pitched to a 6.85 ERA as a starter. Miami counters with Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.39 ERA), who has a 2.38 ERA in his last five starts. The Cardinals are 5-0 head-to-head against the Marlins, and Miami is 1-10 in their last 11 road games overall.
MLBi70sports.com

Molina’s Walk-Off Single Secures Cards Sweep Over Marlins

(St. Louis, MO) — Yadier Molina’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth secured the Cardinals 1-0 win and a series sweep over the Marlins at Busch Stadium. Molina is asks if it takes a certain approach to come up in such situations. Johan Oviedo tossed seven shutout innings...
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Braves Morton, 6 hitless innings vs Cardinals

Atlanta (AP) — Braves starter Charlie Morton hasn’t allowed a six-inning hit against the St. Louis Cardinals. Morton hit Matt Carpenter on the pitch three times Thursday night and drilled Dylan Carlson the fourth. The 37-year-old right-handed player hit 6 strokes and threw 72 balls. St. Louis starter John Gant...
MLBMiami Herald

Pablo Lopez struggles against Braves as Marlins close strong homestand with loss

Atlanta Braves batter after Atlanta Braves batter came to the plate in the first inning, nine in total, before Pablo Lopez could retire the side. Lopez threw 39 pitches in the frame and gave up three runs to put the Miami Marlins in a bind. Even with a couple rally attempts, the Marlins wouldn’t recover in a 6-4 loss to the Braves at loanDepot park to close out a six-game homestand.
MLBBirmingham Star

Adam Duvall looks to power Marlins to sweep of Cubs

The Miami Marlins will go for a three-game sweep on the road when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Miami is coming off a pair of blowout wins over Chicago after posting a 10-2 victory Friday and an 11-1 victory the following day. The Marlins have out-hit the Cubs 20-7 in the series.
MLBKeene Sentinel

Christian Arroyo’s grand slam gives Boston Red Sox 10-8 win over Braves to finish sweep

ATLANTA — Christian Arroyo just can’t stop hitting clutch home runs for the Red Sox. Arroyo launched a game-winning pinch-hit grand slam — Boston’s first slam of the season — off Braves reliever A.J. Minter in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Red Sox came back to beat Atlanta, 10-8, for the second straight night. Arroyo’s fourth homer in 12 games traveled 467 feet, putting the Sox back on top after they had fallen behind an inning earlier.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 takeaways from Braves’ win over Marlins

Before Sunday, the Braves had lost their past four games by a total of five runs, including two walk-off losses in Philadelphia. So, yes, the hard-fought 6-4 win over the Marlins was much-needed. “Stuff is going to turn our way,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “Dansby (Swanson) and I talk...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Fires 7.2 shutout innings

Morton (6-3) fired 7.2 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and zero walks while striking out seven to earn the win over the Cardinals on Thursday. Morton had his best start of the season Thursday, as it was his first scoreless outing of the year. In addition, it was his deepest start and only the second time he didn't issue any walks. The 37-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 82 strikeouts in 73.2 innings. His next start tentatively lines up for Tuesday against the Mets.
MLBi70sports.com

Cubs Avoid Sweep By Marlins

(Chicago, IL) – The Cubs salvaged yesterday’s series finale with the Marlins after shutting Miami out 2-0. Alex Mills improved his record to 3-and-1 after five quality innings with three strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel closed the game out for his 20th save of the season. Chicago plays host to the Cleveland Indians tonight in the first game of a two-game set with Adbert Alzolay slated to make the start for the Cubs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings; Mets and Braves split

If there were any concerns about Jacob deGrom’s arm heading into his start on Monday, those radar gun readings on his first three pitches quieted them immediately. That trio of pitches became a strikeout to Ronald Acuña Jr., one of six deGrom had in the Mets’ (37-30) 4-2 win over Atlanta. Playing the first of two seven-inning games in a doubleheader, the Mets knew that something spectacular could happen given the smaller number of outs. If not a seven-inning no-hitter, maybe a seven-inning complete game.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Marlins face Chicago, look to build on Lopez's strong showing

Miami Marlins (31-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-32, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (2-1, 6.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -143, Marlins +125; over/under is even. BOTTOM...