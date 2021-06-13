Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara African American Exhibit and Italian Immigrant Exhibit Now Open

By SBCGS Publicity
Santa Barbara Edhat
 7 days ago

Santa Barbara African American Life, Culture, and Contributions, 1890-1990. The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society's Santa Barbara African American exhibit is now open to visitors at the Goleta Library display case, Wednesdays - Saturdays from 11am - 4pm through the end of June. The exhibit focuses on 19 individuals and their families who made significant contributions to the Santa Barbara community, and also includes outstanding organizations, churches, businesses, military, artists, athletes, and famous visitors. This is a smaller-scaled version of the Society's virtual exhibit (view online at https://sbgen.org/cpage.php?pt=356), featuring new information and artifacts on loan from exhibit participants. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Avenue. Please wear a mask and be prepared to wait in line as they will limit how many people can enter the library at one time.

