Everybody fights. Whatever you want to call it: verbal sparring, conflicts, arguments, lover’s spats, or my favorite—intense discussions, they are rarely pleasant. If you been married for at least second seconds, then you know how easy it is to go from marital bliss to the hot mess express in half a second. When Chris and I got married as teenagers, we had an “It’s us against the world” mentality. We believed in each other and we believed in us. It seemed like everyone had their reservations that we wouldn’t make it. In fact, most of our friends and family thought it was a bad idea and tried to talk us out of marriage.