Virginia State

No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

By Associated Press News
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Marijuana legalization is coming to Virginia, but universities in the state aren’t following suit.

Virginia Tech recently updated its student code of contact to make clear that marijuana is still banned on campus even after July 1, when Virginia’s new legalization law takes effect. The Blacksburg school is the first in the state to revise its code of conduct in response to legalization.

But The Roanoke Times reports that other universities in the state also plan to keep marijuana banned on campus. Some schools say their codes of contact need no update because they clearly ban the drug. Other schools say they are reviewing whether changes are necessary.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

