4960 Fairmont Avenue , #501
Spectacular One bedroom, 2 full baths plus Den, Luxury Condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda w/ all its restaurants and shops. Short walk to Bethesda metro. Condo features 10 foot ceilings, Hardwood floors, Custom J. Suss shaker-style cabinets, kitchen with island, Bosch appliances and Caesarstone counters, Full size washer and dryer, Custom built closet, Custom blinds, Baths w/ porcelain tile floors. 1 parking space. Enjoy community roof top deck, fitness center/yoga studio, 24 hour concierge and club-room.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com