LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man who was stabbed to death at Park La Brea was identified today, and his 17-year-old alleged killer was in custody, authorities said. Jose Mejia, 50, of Los Angeles, died at the scene of the attack, which occurred just before 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Burnside Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.