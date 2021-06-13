Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie

By Tim Boyle
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets made a move nobody expected to see. Light on the bench, some late-game maneuvering shifted catcher Tomas Nido out from behind the plate and over to third base beginning in the eighth inning. In the bottom of the...

risingapple.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
286K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jacob Barnes
Person
Luis Guillorme
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Brandon Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Ny Mets News#The San Diego Padres#The New York Mets#Il#Dfa#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets rest Sunday

Lowrie is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Manager Bob Melvin has made sure to give the veteran infielder plenty of days off this season after he dealt with knee injuries throughout the previous two campaigns. Tony Kemp will start at second base and bat second Sunday.
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres play the final game of their their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. at Petco Park. The game will be broadcast in New York on WPIX. Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.66) will start for the Mets, while Chris Paddack...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mets' Tomas Nido sitting Sunday

The New York Mets did not list Tomas Nido in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Nido will take a seat Sunday as James McCann re-enters the lineup at catcher and bats fifth in the rotation. Nido is having another solid season for the Mets, batting...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

NY Mets defeat San Diego Padres on Sunday to secure series split

If the Mets proved one thing over four games in San Diego, it’s this: They’re in a great spot at this point in the season. They’re still missing multiple contributors, including four starting position players, but they split a series against the Padres (36-25) with Sunday’s 6-2 victory at Petco Park. The Mets are 29-23 and still lead the National League East by 3.5 games, and in their latest series they showed they could hang with another one of the NL’s contenders.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: 3 accomplishments we want from Francisco Lindor

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets in action during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 24, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) The Francisco...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Mets News: Teammates defend Jacob deGrom

The Mets were off on Monday in advance of a two-game set against the Orioles in Baltimore that begins Tuesday night. Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it... Jacob deGrom's teammates took to twitter to shoot down a cheating accusation against deGrom. Here are five things...
MLBnumberfire.com

Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting second on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lowrie will operate second base after Tony Kemp was moved to left field and Chad Pinder was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Jon Duplanter, our models project Lowrie to score 7.8...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: More history for deGrom, Luis Guillorme close to return

Jacob deGrom came out on top of a pitcher’s duel against Joe Musgrove and the Padres, lifting the Mets to a 4-0 victory in San Diego. deGrom was dominant as usual, giving up just one hit over the first three frames, while Musgrove only allowed two hits over the first four while striking out eight Mets. The Padres loaded the bases against deGrom in the fourth inning thanks to two singles and a botched double play attempt by Francisco Lindor, but deGrom struck out two straight batters to put the inning to bed and leave the bases loaded. José Peraza and Francisco Lindor each homered in the fifth to give the Mets a 2-0 lead, which they added to against the Padres bullpen in the sixth and ninth with RBI singles by Jonathan Villar and Kevin Pillar, respectively. Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation to secure deGrom’s fifth win of the season. With his seven scoreless innings of work, deGrom lowers his season ERA to 0.62—the lowest of any pitcher in MLB history over his first nine starts.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Matt Harvey has shot at redemption against Mets

BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey’s season turned south beginning with his return to Citi Field last month, but the former Dark Knight will receive a shot at redemption against the Mets on Wednesday. On May 12 — in his first appearance at Citi since was traded by the Mets in 2018...
Baseballchatsports.com

Mets Morning News: Call them daddy

Certified Vibe Master Marcus Stroman collected the win while Zero-Time National League Rookie of the Month Winner Chris Paddack took the loss as the Mets left San Diego with a 6-2 win and a 2-2 split in the series. As of now, the team’s biggest hope when it comes to...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Singles three times

Lowrie went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks. The veteran is showing signs of heating up once again, as he's now tallied multiple hits in three of his last five games. Lowrie has hit .257 in his last 17 games, very consistent with his .251 season-long average.
MLBrotoballer.com

Jed Lowrie Compiles Three Hits On Wednesday

Oakland A's second baseman Jed Lowrie helped his team shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Lowrie went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI. Lowrie has lacked offensive production for Oakland in 2021. Despite struggling at the plate, he does have four home runs and 29 RBI. The veteran second baseman is rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues, and he could be a serviceable second baseman if a fantasy manager is looking to fill that position in their lineup.--Andrew Lennox - RotoBaller.
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets, Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday night lineups

The New York Mets travel down to Maryland to start a two-games series Tuesday night with the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and prediction. Mets on...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets Roster: Riding with Billy McKinney over Albert Almora

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 31: Billy McKinney #60 of the New York Mets bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Nobody wants to miss a day of work and get the Wally Pipp...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets hit the jackpot so far with Billy McKinney

The criteria were basic as the Mets searched for help in late May with many of the team’s key players on the injured list: an outfielder with major league experience who at least had a shot at upgrading the lineup. In Billy McKinney, the Mets, to this point, have hit...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Clean MRIs for deGrom and McKinney

The Mets beat the Padres for the second straight day, this time by a score of 4-1, thanks to an early home run by Francisco Lindor and a fantastic outing from Marcus Stroman. Lindor put the Mets on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning. The Mets added to their lead with a fielder’s choice in the sixth and a monster solo homer by Jonathan Villar in the eighth. Meanwhile, Stroman shut out the Padres through six, with their only run coming on a solo homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. off Stroman in the seventh. Aaron Loup entered the game in relief of Stroman and recorded the final two outs of the seventh, Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth, and Edwin Díaz tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the victory and earn his twelfth save of the season.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Good Vibes Only

Joel Sherman doesn’t see anything that makes sense about the first-place Mets, who have held on to the top spot in the division for a month now. FiveThirtyEight broke down the reasons why the Mets might actually be good. Mets fans very often expect the worse—with good reason, I might...