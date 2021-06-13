NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie

Jacob deGrom came out on top of a pitcher’s duel against Joe Musgrove and the Padres, lifting the Mets to a 4-0 victory in San Diego. deGrom was dominant as usual, giving up just one hit over the first three frames, while Musgrove only allowed two hits over the first four while striking out eight Mets. The Padres loaded the bases against deGrom in the fourth inning thanks to two singles and a botched double play attempt by Francisco Lindor, but deGrom struck out two straight batters to put the inning to bed and leave the bases loaded. José Peraza and Francisco Lindor each homered in the fifth to give the Mets a 2-0 lead, which they added to against the Padres bullpen in the sixth and ninth with RBI singles by Jonathan Villar and Kevin Pillar, respectively. Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation to secure deGrom’s fifth win of the season. With his seven scoreless innings of work, deGrom lowers his season ERA to 0.62—the lowest of any pitcher in MLB history over his first nine starts.