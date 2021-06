If you're into your Instant Pot and all of the magic tricks that it can do, then we have another recipe that will amaze you and once again prove that there's literally nothing that this machine cannot do. Cheesecake is one of the most popular desserts on the planet, and its creamy texture and graham cracker crust makes it incredibly enjoyable to eat. According to Thought Co., cheesecake was created as early as 2,000 B.C. It's believed to have originated in Greece and "may have been served to the athletes during the first Olympic Games held in 776 B.C. to give them energy." Who knew?