COVID-19 in Virginia: 4 million+ fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 677,744 (+1,003 from last Sunday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 30,169 (+211 from last Sunday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,307 (+71 from last Sunday)

Total Tests: 10,005,858 (+101,466 from last Sunday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 2.9% (Down from 3.3% last Sunday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose : 4,850,765 (+102,321 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated : 4,044,815 (+172,555 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 47.4% (Up from 45.4% on last Sunday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

