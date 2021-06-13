Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. (right pectoral tightness) leaves game

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ke1I_0aTDkg9V00

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was removed from Sunday’s game against the host Miami Marlins in the fifth inning with what the team described as right pectoral-muscle tightness.

The Braves said Acuna was taken out as a precautionary measure.

Acuna, 23, went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two strikeouts before he was replaced in the lineup by Guillermo Heredia.

In 59 games this season, the 2019 All-Star is hitting .282 with 18 home runs and 39 RBIs. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year is a career .281 hitter with 99 home runs and 281 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mccullers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdarnews.com

Riley, Acuna, Contreras go deep, Braves beat Phillies 9-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Tuesday night. Acuna also had a single, double and three RBIs as the reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record...
MLBTalking Chop

Acuna, Albies among big vote getters, Riley lags in early rounds of All-Star Game voting

While the All-Star Game is still a sore subject amongst some Braves fans, it should still be a time of celebration as the Braves have multiple players that have worthy ASG candidacies including Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and, to some extent, Freddie Freeman. Despite the team’s struggles, this is still a team with some good players on it.
MLBSportsGrid

Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Expected to Miss Time After Leaving Game Early

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is not anticipated to miss any time after leaving the Braves’ game against the Miami Marlins early on Sunday. Acuna Jr. was lifted with pectoral tightness in the bottom of the fifth. https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL/status/1404185578166497296. Snitker confirmed that the injury doesn’t...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Lead ASG Voting

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. lead all players in the voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The first update, which was released on Monday, revealed the top 10 vote-getters at each position, plus the top 15 in the outfield, in both the American League and National League.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves hoping Acuna is back as they face Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves are hopeful that slugging right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will be back in the lineup on Tuesday when they host the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series. Acuna left Sunday's game against Miami in the fifth inning with right pectoral tightness. He seemed...
MLBsemoball.com

Smyly, Acuna fuel Braves past Cards for doubleheader split

ATLANTA (AP) -- Drew Smyly knows his first season with the Atlanta Braves hasn't gone as smoothly as he thought it would. After shutting down the St. Louis Cardinals, Smyly believes he's on the right track to better consistency. "I guess pretty up and down, you know?" he said. "I...
BaseballWLOX

Shuckers vs. Braves - Game 2 (06/09/2021)

Highlights from the Shuckers win over the Braves. The New Orleans Saints wrapped up minicamps this week as they prepare to enter a new era of football. Shuckers vs. Braves - Game 3 (06/10/2021) Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT. Highlights from the Shuckers game against the Braves.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Take Rubber Game and Series from Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers hooked up for the rubber game of a three-game set on Sunday. And the game would feature a marquee pitching matchup between reigning NL Cy Young award winner, Trevor Bauer, and Braves ace, Max Fried. The Atlanta Braves looked to win the series...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. has monster night as Braves defeat Phillies

It’s not often that you get picked off in a game and still have observers leave a game wondering if you’re the best player on the planet. But Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was able to strike that balance Tuesday evening in a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Yes,...
MLBknbr.com

Alex Dickerson leaves Giants game with back tightness after awkward swing

The Giants welcomed back one lefty slugger on Tuesday, but then saw another leave early. While Brandon Belt returned, Alex Dickerson was pulled as DH after one at-bat with what the Giants said was back tightness. Dickerson’s first at-bat against the Rangers in Texas ended with an awkward-looking strikeout, in...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Ronald Acuña believes Austin Riley should be an All-Star

This shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise, considering their teammates, but Ronald Acuña was asked after last night’s game whether Austin Riley should be selected to this year’s All-Star Game, and he didn’t hesitate to answer. The Braves have been dealt a raw hand so far this season. Mike Soroka...
MLBLone Star Ball

Gallo leaves game with groin tightness

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo left Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with right groin tightness, in what John Blake tweeted was a “precaution.”. Gallo was replaced at the start of the eighth inning by Jason Martin, who went in at left field, with Eli White moving from left field to right field. Gallo had homered earlier in the game. In the sixth inning, Gallo walked and went to third on Adolis Garcia’s double, but appeared to be moving gingerly. He was seen in dugout stretching out his leg before going out for the seventh, but is now out of the game.
MLBDaily Freeman

Rays' Glasnow leaves game with right elbow inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after four innings with right elbow inflammation. Glasnow allowed two runs on three hits and left with Tampa Bay leading 3-2. The Rays went on to win 5-2 in a matchup of teams that entered with the two best records in the majors.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Max Muncy leaves game after one inning with right side tightness

Max Muncy left Friday night’s game against the Rangers after just one inning, with right side tightness. “I’m really hesitant to say an oblique, but that’s where it was at,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “We got ahead of it early, in our opinion, and in Max’s opinion.”
MLBthecomeback.com

Jacob deGrom leaves (incredible) start with right flexor tendonitis

Right after we got done sharing the ridiculous things that New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom did on Friday night against the San Diego Padres, reports emerged that deGrom left the game with an injury. Anthony DiComo of MLB.Com reports that deGrom left the game with right flexor tendonitis. deGrom...