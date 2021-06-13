Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans on His 40th Birthday
Chris Hemsworth celebrated Chris Evans’ milestone birthday by trolling him in a birthday message. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote. However, instead of posting a photo with Evans, he posted a photo of himself with Chris Pratt in what seems to be a shot from behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Hemsworth as Thor and Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.www.complex.com