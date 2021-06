Nicki Minaj is feeling the love! Drake droped by to celebrate the release of her single with rapper Polo G, ‘For The love of New York. Nicki Minaj, 38, and Drake, 34, are getting the weekend started with a mini Young Money reunion! The duo snapped a selfie in celebration of Nicki’s latest tune “For the Love of New York” with rapper Polo G on Friday, June 11. The song is included on Polo G’s latest album Hall of Fame Hours after the project dropped, Nicki posted videos of her and Drake singing along to the track as they showed off their looks.