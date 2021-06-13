Kylie Jenner’s Stunning California Mansion Is Fit for Royalty — Take a Tour of Her Home

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kensington Palace? Never heard of it! Kylie Jenner loves to show off her house on social media — and it’s not hard to see why. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a gorgeous mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, that’s worth an estimated $36 million, according to multiple outlets.

While the house itself is stunning, it’s really Kylie’s affinity for interior design that takes her residence to the next level. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider added, noting that Kylie’s style “has a bit more edge” than the rest of her famous relatives.

Additionally, the makeup mogul has worked with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and his team, whose services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” detailed the source.

Furnishing and decorating a house of that size can be a real mission, but even so, Kylie hopes to own more properties in the future. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

One of the more impressive aspects of Kylie’s home is her spacious driveway and multi-car garage. Seriously, they can easily fit a fleet of vehicles (which is good, because they do!)

Kylie’s car collection includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. In July 2020, the almost billionaire showed off one of her customized Rolls-Royces featuring a message for her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, on the inside paneling.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s house!