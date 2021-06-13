Heavy storm clouds and slim silver linings: Mariners best Cleveland 6-2

If you’ll allow me a moment of honesty, I spent more time today looking for birds in the Arboretum and trying to keep up with a surprisingly speedy eight-year-old than I did watching this game. She’s moving soon, and as the days tumble forward it’s become more real that we won’t get to see her grow up in the same way now. So, with apologies to y’aLL and Logan Gilbert, Mariners baseball was not the priority this morning.