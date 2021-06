Georginio Wijnaldum has been described as a “Liverpool legend” by Jurgen Klopp after the midfielder completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain. Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract. He would have been willing to stay, but they couldn’t find an agreement. Thus, his five-year spell with the club came to an end. Now, he has confirmed he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.