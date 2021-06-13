Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis slams Big Tech, argues censorship is ‘doing damage to society’ | #socialmedia

nationalcybersecuritynews.today
 7 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Big Tech during an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” arguing that their censorship is “doing damage to society.”. “When they are censoring things about some of the most important issues that we have ever addressed – how COVID started, whether lockdowns work – they’re really doing damage to society,” the Florida governor told host Maria Bartiromo Sunday.

nationalcybersecuritynews.today
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Censorship#Florida House#Tech Companies#Covid#Fox News#Republicans#Fox Business#House Judiciary Committee#House Oversight Committee#Democratic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Eden, NCNBC News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

EDEN, N.C. — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford,...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...