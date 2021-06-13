Florida Gov. DeSantis slams Big Tech, argues censorship is ‘doing damage to society’ | #socialmedia
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Big Tech during an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” arguing that their censorship is “doing damage to society.”. “When they are censoring things about some of the most important issues that we have ever addressed – how COVID started, whether lockdowns work – they’re really doing damage to society,” the Florida governor told host Maria Bartiromo Sunday.nationalcybersecuritynews.today