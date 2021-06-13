Ranking the Big Ten football schedules from toughest to easiest

Ohio State knows a thing or two about winning Big Ten titles. Since the turn of the century, the Buckeyes have officially seen 11 of the program’s 39 conference trophies make their way to Columbus, Ohio, 12 if you count the 2010 season that featured vacated wins due to NCAA violations. The Scarlet and Gray are winners of each of the last four Big Ten titles. In 2021, Ohio State hopes to make it five straight conference titles. And if the odds are to be believed, there is a very good shot the Buckeyes leave Indianapolis in early December with another silver football trophy. The William Hill Sportsbook recently released odds for each team in the Big Ten to win the conference championship in 2021. Once again, the Scarlet and Gary are the favorites in the Big Ten. William Hill has Ohio State at -170. Penn State has the second-best…