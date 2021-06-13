Cancel
Golf

U.S. Open: Meet the amateurs who will tee it up at Torrey Pines

By Jim Young
amateurgolf.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine amateurs will be in the field of the 121st U.S. Open Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif. Seven of the nine earned their way to Torrey through qualifying stages, while Ollie Osborne earned a spot in the field after finishing runner-up in last year's U.S. Amateur and Joe Long of England earned special exemption by virtue of winning the British Amateur Championship last August at Royal Birkdale.

www.amateurgolf.com
