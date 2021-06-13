The Indians Fall to the Mariners 6-2
Sunday afternoon marked the last game of the three-game series with Seattle. The Tribe took the first two games with a shutout win on Friday and a walk-off win on Saturday. Shane Bieber drew the start for Indians. He struggled in the first several innings. Bieber had gone 38 regular season starts, dating back to July of 2019, without allowing more than four earned runs. The Mariners ended that today. Bieber went 5.2 innings, gave up five runs, walked two and struck out eight.www.neosportsinsiders.com