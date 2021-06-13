Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Indians Fall to the Mariners 6-2

By Natalie Turk
neosportsinsiders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday afternoon marked the last game of the three-game series with Seattle. The Tribe took the first two games with a shutout win on Friday and a walk-off win on Saturday. Shane Bieber drew the start for Indians. He struggled in the first several innings. Bieber had gone 38 regular season starts, dating back to July of 2019, without allowing more than four earned runs. The Mariners ended that today. Bieber went 5.2 innings, gave up five runs, walked two and struck out eight.

www.neosportsinsiders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Seattle#The Indians Fall#Indians#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Indians send 1B Jake Bauers to Mariners for player or cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Bauers ran out of chances with the Indians. The Mariners are giving him another one. Less than a week after Cleveland designated the first baseman/outfielder for assignment, Bauers was traded Thursday to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. Bauers, who never produced offensively...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Indians 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will meet the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Mariners managed to win their previous game series with the Detroit Tigers by winning the second meeting but Seattle was defeated last Thursday to a score of 3-8. Seattle delivered 3 runs, 6 hits, and 3 RBIs during the match. Mitch Haniger scored twice in the game and Jake Fraley pitched in a point in the 4th inning. Seattle is 3rd in the AL West standings with a 31-33 record.
MLBLookout Landing

Heavy storm clouds and slim silver linings: Mariners best Cleveland 6-2

If you’ll allow me a moment of honesty, I spent more time today looking for birds in the Arboretum and trying to keep up with a surprisingly speedy eight-year-old than I did watching this game. She’s moving soon, and as the days tumble forward it’s become more real that we won’t get to see her grow up in the same way now. So, with apologies to y’aLL and Logan Gilbert, Mariners baseball was not the priority this morning.
MLBEscanaba Daily Press

Detroit Tigers fall in 11 innings, 9-6, vs. Mariners on Wednesday

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday night. Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching...
MLBMiddletown Press

Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Mariners beat Indians 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday. The Mariners, coming off a blown late lead and a 10-inning loss on Saturday, had to deal with more...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Struggles against Mariners

Bieber (7-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Mariners after allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks while fanning eight across 5.2 innings. Bieber might have struck out eight, but he wasn't entirely comfortable on the mound and gave up season-worst marks in both hits and runs. The right-hander ended a streak of three straight wins and while he still owns a strong 3.28 ERA, this is an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Pirates at some point next week.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shane Bieber, Indians try to complete sweep of Mariners

The magic number for Shane Bieber apparently is four. The Cleveland Indians have won 26 consecutive games when providing Bieber, the American League's reigning Cy Young Award winner, with at least four runs of support. And they're 32-1 over Bieber's career in that situation. "Whatever happened, let alone 26 starts...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: 2 Mariners trade targets to watch this series

2 Seattle Mariners trade targets to watch this series for the Cleveland Indians. After making a trade earlier this week, the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners will oppose each other for a weekend series at Progressive Field, beginning a seven-game homestand for the Tribe. While the deal was one of small magnitude, Cleveland and Seattle are at least talking trade already. Could another deal be on the horizon?
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert dominant in 6-2 win over Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, rookie Logan Gilbert threw a quality start and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday. Mariners 6, Cleveland 2: Box score. The Mariners, coming off a blown...
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins beat Mariners 7-2

Minnesota's Nelson Cruz and Ryan Jeffers each homered as the Twins topped the Mariners 7-2 in Seattle last night. The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Twins, who are now 27-41. Caleb Thielbar picked up the win for Minnesota in relief of starter Bailey Ober, who threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Minnesota will have today off. The Twins return to action tomorrow at the Texas Rangers on KWOA the Fan. Pre-game at 6:30, first pitch at 7:05.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Mariners score 2 in 9th to rally past Rays 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Thursday night. Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Kyle Seager lets the Mariners walk off the field winners against Rays

SEATTLE — There aren’t many better ways to extend a consecutive-games played streak. The first time Kyle Seager stepped into the batter’s box of T-Mobile Park on Thursday night came as a pinch-hitter in a tie game with one out in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run on third base.
MLBgreekherald.com

Mariners slip by Rays in bottom of ninth

Pinch hitter Kyle Seager's single brought home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied to defeat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. With Seattle trailing 5-4, Dylan Moore led off...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Mariners face the Rays after Kikuchi’s strong outing

Tampa Bay Rays (43-28, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-36, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (6-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +123, Rays -142; over/under is 8...
MLBorlandoecho.com

Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners hold down Rays

Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven strong innings Friday night as the Seattle Mariners sent the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to their fourth consecutive defeat, 5-1. Ty France had three hits including a double, and Luis Torrens drove in two runs for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in their past six games to reach the .500 mark.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Kikuchi strikes out six, Mariners drop Rays 5-1

SEATTLE — Yusei Kikuchi threw four-hit ball over seven innings, Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Friday night. Kikuchi (4-3) earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances while sending the Rays to their fourth straight loss, matching...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mariners drop Rays 5-1

SEATTLE — Yusei Kikuchi threw four-hit ball over seven innings, Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Friday night. Kikuchi (4-3) earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances while sending the Rays to their fourth straight loss, matching...