The wait for a brand new season of hit Paramount Network show “Yellowstone” continues without a lot of available information. Radio silence from the “Yellowstone” crew has not deterred fans of the show from getting excited for new episodes. In the absence of the modern western drama series, fans are dissecting every scrap of information they can find. A popular discussion point among the “Yellowstone” faithful is the entity behind the attacks on the Dutton family. Three members of the prominent Montana ranching family were ambushed by unknown assailants at the end of season three. Scanning internet message boards you will find tons of theories on just who carries out these attacks. That’s “Yellowstone” fans for you — if we can’t watch it then we’ll talk about it.