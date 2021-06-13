Sunnehanna preview: Summerhays will defend against stacked field

For nearly seven decades, the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions has been one of the brightest stars in the constellation of elite amateur golf events. When it debuted in 1954 the tournament was unique because it was the first national-level amateur event to be conducted at medal play. Last year’s event also stood apart simply because it was played in a year when many major amateur events were called off in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament’s list of past champions includes Allen Doyle (who won this tournament four times), Jay Sigel (three times), Bill Hyndman (twice), John Cook (twice), Scott Verplank (twice), Nathan Smith, Ben Crenshaw, and Rickie Fowler.