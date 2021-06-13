Cancel
Kevin Bacon, Instagram’s Least Toxic Man, Will Play a Toxic Avenger Villain

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Bacon just might be social media’s least toxic user. In the past two weeks of Instagram use alone, he has lied down in the hay with some baby pigs, serenaded a tiny mommy pony and her even tinier baby pony with a song he heard on Mare of Easttown, appreciated the harmonica work on a Blues Traveler track, and made himself a salmon pizza. It’s famously opposite-of-toxic behavior. So it will be a real stretch for the sweetie to play the villain in an upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger. Last year, it was announced that Peter Dinklage will play Toxie himself in a reboot of the 1984 Troma favorite that spawned multiple sequels and a comic-book series, and this time, it will skewer “the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool.” The Hollywood Reporter announced on Friday that Bacon had joined the cast as a villain, rounding out a cast that also includes Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige. The remake films in Bulgaria beginning later this month, which means someone’s gonna have to play music for Bacon’s tiny ponies while he’s gone.

www.vulture.com
