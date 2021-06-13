Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Islamist party makes early victory claim in Algeria election

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Urimk_0aTDjXC300

ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — A moderate Islamist party claimed victory Sunday in Algeria's legislative election even though results were not expected for several more days.

Less than 24 hours after polls closed in the North African country, the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society said the party “leads results in the majority of wilayas (regions) and overseas.” Party chief Abderrazak Makri also denounced alleged fraud attempts "to change the results.”

The party did not provide the basis for its victory claim.

The turnout for Saturday's parliamentary election was dismal, with less than a third of the 24 million eligible voters casting ballots, according to the chief of Algeria's electoral authority said late Saturday. The low participation reflected disinterest, longstanding opposition in the Berber region and a boycott by the pro-democracy movement that forced the country's longtime president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to resign in 2019.

The head of the National Independent Authority for Elections, Mohamed Charfi, said it would take about four days for official results to be finalized given the complexity of counting under a new system that opened the door to more than 1,000 independent candidates among more than 2,000 lists.

Charfi put the provisional turnout rate in the voting to fill 407 parliamentary seat at 30%.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune instituted new rules for the election as part of his bid to fashion a “new Algeria" where young people and women are represented and devoid of the corruption that has been a signature of politics in a nation run by a fistful of elites.

He dismissed a low turnout when he cast his ballot Saturday morning, saying that "What is important is that those the people vote for have sufficient legitimacy.” Turnout for the 2019 election that made Tebboune president was 40%.

In the Kabyle region, a traditional opposition bastion, some polling booths never opened or were pillaged Saturday, according to Algerian media.

Commentators have suggested the new parliament may end up representing a hodgepodge of interests, including those of moderate Islamists and novice independents. The parties that dominated the national legislature body in an alliance under Bouteflika, the FLN and RND, have been disgraced.

The election took place amid a government crackdown on protests by the pro-democracy Hirak movement and a recent rule requiring the organizers of demonstrations to declare marches in advance, something the leaderless movement is hard-pressed to do.

Supporters of the movement opposed the election, saying they want a more drastic political transition to upend the system and start with a fresh slate. Dozens have been jailed.

___

This version corrects the spelling of the first name of the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society to Abderrazak, not Abderazak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Islamists#Legislature#North African#Wilayas#Party#Tebboune#Algerian#Fln#Rnd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionDaily Reflector

Armenian PM's party far ahead in early election results

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Early results in Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections show the party of the acting prime minister far ahead of rivals. The country’s elections commission said Sunday that with votes counted from about 8% of Armenia’s 2008 precincts, Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party had nearly 62% of the vote with former president Robert Kocharyan’s party in a distant second place with 18%. One other party hovered near the 5% threshold to get seats in parliament.
Presidential Electionteletrader.com

Pashinyan claims victory in Armenian parliamentary elections

The political party of Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan (pictured), has won the parliamentary elections in the country, the prime minister stated, calling the results "the victory of the people." Pashinyan's party defeated former President Robert Kocharyan's political bloc in a vote with a 49.5% turnout. Kocharyan describing the...
Worldstratfor.com

Algeria’s First Post-Bouteflika Ballot Leaves His Party in Power

The victory of Algeria’s biggest and longest-ruling party in the June 12 parliamentary election will allow for some policy continuity. But it will also further frustrate the many Algerians who’ve sought deeper political change since the 2019 ousting of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, portending more protests and unrest. On June 15, the head of Algeria’s electoral authority announced that the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party had won 105 seats in parliament, the most of any party, followed by the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP)’s 64 seats, the Democratic National Rally (RND)’s 57 seats, the Moustakbal Front (FM)’s 48 seats and the El Bina Movement’s 40 seats. The coalition-building process will begin once results are certified, likely by June 23, to form a coalition that can pull together a majority of 204 seats....
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The National Liberation Front maintains power in Algeria after low turnout elections

The ruling party in Algeria, the National Liberation Front (FLN), prevailed in the legislative elections held last Saturday, in a context of great abstention and political crisis, the electoral authority announced on Tuesday. The result hardly alters the political reality after two decades under the presidency of Abdelaziz Buteflika, who resigned two years ago. The most substantial change is the loss of more than a third of its representatives by the FLN, which has obtained 105 of the 407 seats in the Lower House. Three days after the elections, the authorities released provisional data in which the participation of 23% stands out, informs the official APS agency.
World101 WIXX

Algeria’s FLN remains biggest party after election

ALGIERS (Reuters) -Algeria’s FLN, long the country’s biggest political party, won the most seats in Saturday’s parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said on Tuesday. Fewer than a third of registered voters took part in the election, which the long dominant establishment had seen as part of its...
Presidential ElectionThe Independent

Oldest party wins most seats in voting for 'new Algeria'

Algeria’s oldest party, previously thought to be on the wane, won the largest number of seats in weekend legislative elections, the country's electoral authority announced Tuesday. The National Liberation Front, or FLN, secured 105 of 407 parliamentary seats, according to the provisional results. Independent candidates, including young people new to...
Presidential ElectionBrookings Institution

Algeria’s upcoming election will not instigate meaningful change

On June 12, a snap election will be held in Algeria to elect 407 members to the People’s General Assembly, the lower house of the country’s parliament. The vote was initially scheduled to take place in 2022, but President Abdelmadjid Tabboune moved the election date forward in response to ongoing anti-government protests in the country.
Presidential Electiondailynewsgh.com

Algeria election: Voting under way in parliamentary poll

Algeria is holding a parliamentary election that is being boycotted by an influential protest movement and regarded by many with scepticism. Political instability, a sharp drop in oil revenue plus the coronavirus pandemic have hampered many of the reforms promised by the government which took over after mass protests forced the president to step down in 2019.
Presidential Electiongreekherald.com

Algeria awaits results after voters snub election

Algeria on Sunday awaited the results of a parliamentary election boycotted by the long-running Hirak protest movement and marked by widespread abstention. Turnout was just 30.2 percent, electoral commission chief Mohamed Chorfi announced after Saturday's vote - the lowest in a legislative poll at least 20 years. He said the...
WorldVoice of America

Algeria Holds First Parliamentary Elections Since Popular Revolt in 2019

CAIRO - Commentators reported low turnout Saturday in parts of Algeria, which was holding its first parliamentary elections since a 2019 popular uprising swept away veteran President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika. Some political parties called on voters to boycott the election, while the government urged them to "fulfill their electoral duty."
Presidential Electionqatar-tribune.com

Algeria holds elections marred by calls for boycott

Algerians were voting on Saturday in early parliamentary elections amid calls for a boycott from the opposition. In February, incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dissolved the legislature that was elected in 2017 and had a mandate until 2022. The legislature was elected under the rule of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced...
WorldRepublic

Algeria election gets low turnout amid opposition boycott

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerians vote Saturday for a new parliament in an election with a majority of novice independent candidates running under new rules meant to satisfy demands of pro-democracy protesters and open the way to a “new Algeria.”. Tension surrounded the voting in the gas-rich North African nation. Activists...
WorldWiredpr News

Algeria arrested famous journalists before activist elections | Middle East News

Amnesty says detainees Khaled Drareni, Ihsane El Kadi and Karim Tabbou are evidence of a “cold escalation” against dissent. Algerian authorities have arrested two prominent journalists and a well-known opposition figure a few days before the country’s parliamentary elections. Algeria will hold its first parliamentary elections on Saturday, after former...
WorldInternational Business Times

Algeria Elects Parliament Amid 'Repression' Of Protest Movement

Algeria voted Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by a crackdown on a long-running protest movement that campaigned for a mass boycott. Pro-government parties had urged a big turnout for the "crucial vote" hoping to restore stability after two years of turmoil since the ouster of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika under pressure from the protests.