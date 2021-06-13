Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Final Fantasy remasters prove Square Enix hasn’t learned from its past mistakes

By Jen Glennon
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an unexpected choice, that’s for sure. On June 13, Square Enix presented its E3 showcase, with the stars of the show being Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Team Ninja’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. But the most talked-about announcement on social media was one that was fairly innocuous on its face — the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, a touched up version of the first six games, which debuted on the NES and SNES back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Sounds fun, right?

www.inverse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Mobile Games#Snes#Vita#Nintendo Switch#Bloomberg#Venturebeat#Square Enix#Final Fantasy Xvi#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameswccftech.com

No Major Final Fantasy Series News May Be Shared During the Square Enix E3 2021 Press Conference – Rumor

The Square Enix E3 2021 press conference may not feature any big Final Fantasy series news, according to rumors circulating online. ResetERA forums member Sasliquid, whose information has been verified by the forums' administration team, suggested that no info on upcoming entries in the series will be revealed during the press conference that will be held later this week, on June 13th.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Final Fantasy I to VI are getting a Pixel Remaster series

Square Enix just announced what may be a controversial new “spinoff” in the Final Fantasy franchise. But while Stranger Paradise Final Fantasy Origin still has to earn fans, there is little argument that the first six installments in the series don’t need to prove themselves. They do, however, probably need a little brush up in terms of graphics, or at least that’s what Square Enix seems to be saying in announcing the rather mysterious Pixel Remaster series for Final Fantasy 1 through 6.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Square Enix renames the Final Fantasy mobile games hinting towards new releases

Two Final Fantasy mobile titles have had their app icons rebranded so that they now contain the phrase “3D Remake” in them. As spotted by @ShaunMusgrave on Twitter, the mobile versions of Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 3 have both been updated to include “3D Remake” in their title as well as a new banner on the app icon itself. This has led some to believe that more 3D Remakes or 2D versions of both games could be on the way soon. This change applies to both the iOS and Android versions of the games.
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

Here Are the Highlights From Square Enix's E3 Presentation

After Microsoft and Bethesda's joint presentation inundated audiences with over 30 new game reveals, Square Enix's E3 livestream was refreshingly scaled-back. Across a 40-minute runtime, the broadcast only focussed on a handful of titles, but explored each of them in great detail. In what turned out to be an especially...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

What Happened To The Games From Square Enix’s E3 2019?

Square Enix almost always pleases crowds when it shows off new games during its E3 showcases. Even in lighter years, there’s always a new announcement that tends to stick out to fans as something to get hyped about, even if they would save some hype for a Final Fantasy XIV Fan-Fest.
Video GamesIGN

The Biggest Announcements from Square Enix Presents E3 2021

Marvel Comics games were a big part of the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 Livestream. IGN's Max Scoville, Mitchell Saltzman, Cameron Hawkins, and Zach Ryan talk about the Marvel's Avengers - Black Panther: War for Wakanda announcement and the character design of the new Guardians of the Galaxy game.
Video Gamesnovacrystallis.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster officially announced for PC and mobile devices

Straight from the company’s E3 2021 livestream, Square Enix has announced a new remastered collection of classic Final Fantasy titles is coming soon for PC via steam and mobile devices. Titled ‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster‘, the collection will include all titles between Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy VI. Check out...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy to receive remasters of its first six games on PC and mobile

In the absence of Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix Presents has not put aside its role-playing saga. The Japanese company announced during its E3 2021 conference that it is working on Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, a series of revamped 2D versions of the first six video games in the series. The games have been announced for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as for PC, via Steam. Nothing has been said about a hypothetical version of consoles, so at times these are the only confirmed platforms. The games are as follows:
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

[Square Enix Presents @ E3 2021] TEAM Ninja to Develop Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for 2022 Release

Final Fantasy is one of those franchises that Square Enix has kept closely to their chest, and for the console, have never really involved lead developers outside their orbit. But things will change next year, with Square Enix announcing that a new action RPG titled Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: Square Enix presents Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, a hack & slash inspired by the mythical JRPG saga

The E3 2021 continues to provide some other surprise, and Square Enix He did not want to be left behind in his presentation. After the spectacular trailer of the Guardians of the Galaxy game, the editor presented Team Ninja to give way to a hack & slash of volume and spine set, nothing more and nothing less than, in the Final Fantasy universe. Title?, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.
Video Gamesbluzz.org

Square Enix Announces ‘Pixel Perfect’ Makeovers For Final Fantasy 1-6

Over the years, we’ve seen Square Enix remake and remaster some of its Final Fantasy titles to make them more playable on modern day PCs and consoles. However, it seems that the company isn’t done remaking its titles just yet. At E3 2021, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy 1-6 will be getting “pixel perfect” makeovers.
Video GamesDestructoid

Square Enix announces new Final Fantasy title, Stranger of Paradise

Square Enix just announced the newest title in their classic series, and it’s called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. We got a look at some mysterious new characters, and some hack-and-slash gameplay that seems punchy and satisfying. From what we can tell so far, Stranger of Paradise is looking like the quintessential Final Fantasy experience, and it’s one we’ll be keeping a close eye on.
Video Gamestechnonu.com

Square Enix presents its next releases at E3 2021

E3 2021. After the first advances, this weekend some of the main conferences of the video game fair have finally taken place, with announcements of large developers like Square Enix, that in the small space of just 40 minutes, it managed to condense a good number of launches, among which the confirmation of the rumored new Guardians of the Galaxy title stood out.