Final Fantasy remasters prove Square Enix hasn’t learned from its past mistakes
It’s an unexpected choice, that’s for sure. On June 13, Square Enix presented its E3 showcase, with the stars of the show being Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Team Ninja’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. But the most talked-about announcement on social media was one that was fairly innocuous on its face — the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, a touched up version of the first six games, which debuted on the NES and SNES back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Sounds fun, right?www.inverse.com