Lakers Rumors: Bulls, Knicks & Raptors Among Teams Potentially Interested In Dennis Schroder

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the main storylines for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason will be what they decide to do with Dennis Schroder. Schroder struggled in his first postseason appearance with Lakers, muddying up the waters regarding his upcoming free agency. The point guard reportedly turned down a fairly lucrative extension during the 2020-21 season and now could be looking at a cheaper deal because of his lackluster performance in the playoffs.

