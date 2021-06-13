Lakers Rumors: Bulls, Knicks & Raptors Among Teams Potentially Interested In Dennis Schroder

As an unrestricted free agent, Schroder will be free to go anywhere this offseason, but he did say he wants to return to the Lakers next year. The Lakers also sound like they want him back with Pelinka expressing the main quality the Lakers love about the young point guard. One of the genes in a player that we value so much in terms of a makeup or DNA here, mentality, is just the competitive nature and I think all of us can look at Dennis' body of work and he is an extreme competitor and that's ...