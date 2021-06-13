Lakers News: Jason Kidd Details Lessons Learned From Frank Vogel

Rob Pelinka has succeeded in doing one of the hardest things to do as an NBA GM these days — lock in his two superstars to long-term contracts. With LeBron James signed through the 2022-23 season and Anthony Davis signed through the 2024-25 season, Pelinka can rest on the laurels of those two while improving the rest of the roster around the margins. However, is there another corner piece of the team that he should lock up long-term? No, I’m not speaking about Dennis Schröder, Andre Drummond, or even the G.O.A.T. Alex Caruso. I’m talking about head coach Frank Vogel.