A pair of former SEC stars lended a helping hand to families of victims of the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida this week. Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, a Miami Dolphins wide receiver, was among the pro athletes who showed up to help victims following the deadly condo collapse there Thursday morning. Waddle and teammate Jerome Baker helped deliver water at a reunification center for families nearby on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s Tyler Herro, a guard for the Miami Heat, and a pair of assistant coaches also showed up to help deliver and hand out supplies.