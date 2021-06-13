Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version Set in the Chaos Shrine
Following the Square Enix Presents on June 13, 2021, the company shared additional details about its upcoming Final Fantasy spin-off with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. A Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version will give PS5 owners a chance to demo the game. People will step into the Chaos Shrine with Jack, Ash, and Jed. However, they will only be able to grab and test the game until June 24, 2021.www.siliconera.com