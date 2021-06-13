Pikachus gather at G-7 summit, call on Japan to stop burning coal

© Getty Images

A group of protesters dressed as the popular Japanese animated character Pikachu gathered at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Cornwall, England, and called on Japan to stop burning coal.

The Independent reports that the demonstration was organized by the No Coal Japan coalition. The group called on Japan to stop using fossil fuels by 2030. Pikachu, an icon from the massive Pokémon franchise, is a character that is known for generating electricity.

The organization is made up of more than a dozen civil society groups from around the world, according to its website, and is dedicated to preventing the "reckless rise of new coal plants."

"While the rest of the world moves towards safe, reliable renewable energy, Japan is considering funding a fleet of new coal-fired power stations in Southeast Asia and beyond," the coalition's website says.

This demonstration was one of several environmentally minded actions that took place near the G-7 meeting this past weekend.

As The Guardian reports, the environmental nongovernmental organization Greenpeace created a massive 3D show in which it displayed endangered animals walking along the coast of Cornwall through the use of hundreds of drones.

A secondhand electronics retailer based in the United Kingdom, musicMagpie, also commissioned an enormous sculpture to be built in the style of Mount Rushmore, composed of electronic waste from around the area. The sculpture was built across the beach from where the summit was being held.

The sculpture, made by noted British artist Joe Rush, was meant to bring attention to how electronics need to be more easily recyclable and reusable.

On Sunday, the G-7 countries agreed to increase their contribution to meet a spending pledge of $100 billion a year from rich countries to poorer countries to help cut down on carbon emissions. As Reuters reports, however, only two countries — Canada and Germany — made firm commitments to expanding their contributions to the fund.