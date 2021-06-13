Cancel
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Sunday 6/13, 6:08 CT

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOC HOT: Joc Pederson, last eight games: .321/.321/.929 (9-for-28), two doubles, five home runs. Last four games: 7-for-17 (.412), three home runs. HOME COOKING: The Cubs have won their last five home games since May 31 and have won eight of their last nine, 10 of their last 12 and are 15-3 in their last 18 home games since sweeping a May 4 twin bill against the Dodgers, and have outscored their guests by 42 runs (93-51) in their last 18 home games.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
MLBsportschatplace.com

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/19/2021

Miami Marlins (30-39) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-31) June 19, 2021 2:20 pm EDT. The Line: Chicago Cubs -125 / Miami Marlins +115; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs meet Saturday in MLB action at Wrigley Field. The Marlins look for a win...
MLBThe Spread

Cardinals vs. Cubs, 6/13/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Game tonight features the series finale between rivals the Cardinals and Cubs at 7:08 p.m. ET. Will the Cubs break out the brooms and sweep their division rivals or is there a better play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 911 St. Louis Cardinals (+126) at...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for June 13 from top model

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to turn around their recent fortunes when they take on the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (32-32), who are 16-17 on the road this season, are 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Cubs (37-27), who are 23-10 at home on the year, have won five of the last six games in the series. Chicago has won 14 of 19 and is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division.
MLBallfans.co

Mets Game Preview: (6/15/21) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-28)

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs play game two of their series after the Mets took the opening matchup. The victory broke the Cubs’ five-game winning streak, and it broke a seven-game losing streak in home games against the Cubs. Game two is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Cardinals at Cubs (6:08 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Zach Davies is starting for the Cubs today, coming off one of his best starts in a few years. He’s still not likely to go more than two times through the order or well past the 5th or 6th inning, but now would be a good time for him to be the best version of himself. With this bullpen, he can still be plenty useful in that role.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: St. Louis (+125) Atlanta (-161) Truist Park is the site where Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves (30-34, 3rd in NL East) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (34-33, 4th in NL Central) on Thursday. The Cardinals open this game at +125 while the Braves are priced at -161. The O/U has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers will be John Gant and Charlie Morton.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs 6/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will go against the Chicago Cubs in MLB action in Wrigley Field, IL, on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). The Cleveland Indians, who are currently at 39-30, claimed seven of their last ten matches and are 2.5 games back in the AL Central Division race from the White Sox. With a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, outfielder Josh Naylor gave Cleveland the lead for good. The Cleveland Indians are a solid club, but they’re missing a couple of key players due to injury.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning earns first MLB win in 6-2 victory over St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers rookie Matt Manning earned every bit of the standing ovation he received from the fans. Making his Comerica Park debut six days after his MLB debut, Manning guided the Tigers (32-42) into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. There's still plenty for him to work on, but the 23-year-old is holding his own in the big leagues.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs trade rumors: 1 trade to make, 1 trade to avoid

The Chicago Cubs need to make the right deal ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline. While the Chicago Cubs are on fire right now, they can get even better if they make the right trade heading into the MLB trade deadline. And as the old saying goes, some of the best trades are the ones you don’t make. So who should the Cubs be trying to trade for and who should they be avoiding?
MLBMLB

Cubs tie NL lead with 5 ASG ballot finalists

LOS ANGELES -- The Cubs woke up on the West Coast Sunday morning to the news that five players on the team are finalists for the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado, tying the Dodgers for the most in the National League. MLB Network announced the top vote-getters of Phase 1...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs have 5 fan vote All-Star Game finalists

The Chicago Cubs have five players that are finalists to be an All-Star Game starter in 2021. We don’t know who is actually going to make the team but the fan vote simply determines the starters. Phase one was to narrow it down to three players at each position from each league and phase two will determine who of the three finalists will be the winner. Seeing that the Cubs have five players shows how well the team has played this season, despite some early-season drama.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (6/26/21): Contreras Leads Off, Marisnick in CF, Mills Makes Start

The Cubs have a chance to secure at least a tie with a win tonight and they’ll do it with Willson Contreras leading off behind the plate. Kris Bryant is in left, Anthony Rizzo is at first, and Javier Báez handles short. Patrick Wisdom is at the hot corner, Jake Marisnick is in center, Jason Heyward is in right, and Sergio Alcántara rounds things out at second.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: This is an unabashed Andrew Chafin appreciation post

As someone who grew up in the sticks (no, seriously, go check out the Wikipedia page for Mazon, Illinois) – I always appreciate a country boy like Andrew Chafin who knows who he is, doesn’t try to conform or be someone he’s not. Rocking a mustache that could rival Ron Burgundy and anchoring the Chicago Cubs bullpen from the left side, he’s checking every possible box.
MLBYardbarker

Zach Davies leads Cubs to the seventh no-hitter in 2021

The Chicago Cubs blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday, and in the process four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter. This was a historic no-hitter as it was the seventh no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and ties the Major League Baseball modern-day record for most no-hitters in a season.