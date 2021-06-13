Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Sunday 6/13, 6:08 CT
JOC HOT: Joc Pederson, last eight games: .321/.321/.929 (9-for-28), two doubles, five home runs. Last four games: 7-for-17 (.412), three home runs. HOME COOKING: The Cubs have won their last five home games since May 31 and have won eight of their last nine, 10 of their last 12 and are 15-3 in their last 18 home games since sweeping a May 4 twin bill against the Dodgers, and have outscored their guests by 42 runs (93-51) in their last 18 home games.www.bleedcubbieblue.com