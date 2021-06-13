Austin Riley powers Braves to 6-4 win over Marlins
The Atlanta Braves jumped out to an early lead and then held on at the end for a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves didn’t waste any time getting to Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a single and then moved over to third on a double by Freddie Freeman. After Ozzie Albies popped out, Abraham Almonte worked a walk thanks to a generous non-strike call to load the bases. Austin Riley then snapped out of his slump with a single to center that scored Acuña and Freeman to stake Atlanta to an early 2-0 lead.www.talkingchop.com