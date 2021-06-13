Cancel
MLB

Austin Riley powers Braves to 6-4 win over Marlins

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves jumped out to an early lead and then held on at the end for a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves didn’t waste any time getting to Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a single and then moved over to third on a double by Freddie Freeman. After Ozzie Albies popped out, Abraham Almonte worked a walk thanks to a generous non-strike call to load the bases. Austin Riley then snapped out of his slump with a single to center that scored Acuña and Freeman to stake Atlanta to an early 2-0 lead.

www.talkingchop.com
