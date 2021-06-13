Idaho Falls Arts Council gearing up for variety of events this summer

IDAHO FALLS – Summer is here again and the Idaho Falls Arts Council has a number of fun activities planned throughout the coming months. On Tuesday nights, the Council and the Bank of Idaho put on their River Concerts Series. Each week at 7 p.m. at the Greenbelt Stage on the Idaho Falls River Walk, musical artists from a wide range of genres play an hour-long set. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on and dance if their feet feel like dancing.