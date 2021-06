"You're stuck in a pipe full of deadly traps. How far will you go?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for a French sci-fi thriller titled Meander, another Cube-inspired stuck-in-rooms genre movie. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and also played at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival and Monster Fest. A woman wakes up locked in series of strange tubes full of deadly traps. Every 8 minutes, she must move forward or die. But why? Is there any escape? That's the premise for this one - which is a lot like Cube, but with a few diuniqurfferent aspects. Starring Gaia Weiss as Lisa, with Peter Franzén and Romane Libert. This gets very strange with some weird zombies and freaky stuff. I'm sold! Need to see it.