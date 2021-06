Living your life to its fullest is a goal that everyone should strive for. The path to these goals can vary drastically from person to person. Our lives are all different. We all come from different backgrounds, experiences, and circumstances. Every new year, millions of people commit themselves to starting fresh, dedicating the upcoming year to health and happiness. Many publicly declare the desire to physically improve their lives, but they leave out the desire to improve their mental health. For years, there has been a stigma when it comes to discussing mental health. It has often been brushed under the rug as a private matter.