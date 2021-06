GANANOQUE – Two men face multiple charges in connection with recent incidents involving a traffic stop here and a flight from police, town police reported. On Tuesday, June 8, Gananoque officers conducted a traffic stop of an unplated vehicle believing it might be stolen. Police detained the driver and passenger while continuing the investigation; the male passenger left the scene “abruptly” in a second vehicle that had arrived unexpectedly and left at a high speed and in a dangerous manner, town police said on Sunday.