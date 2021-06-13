Cancel
Sangamon County, IL

2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Sangamon County?

By Sangamon Sun
 10 days ago

There were 337 offenders released on parole during 2020 that live in Sangamon County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Sangamon Sun. The data shows 306 men and 31 women were released in Sangamon County. Of the parolees, four were veterans, and the median age was 37. The youngest parolee was a 19-year-old man convicted of a crime involving one or more weapons in 2019, and the oldest was a 69-year-old man convicted of a sex crime in 2010.

