2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Sangamon County?

DC Superior Court will host a virtual Safe Surrender program for four days this July. The event is a joint effort of the Court, Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency, Pretrial Services Agency, DC Public Defender Service, DC Attorney General's Office, US Attorney's Office for DC, and the Superior Court Trial Lawyers Association. Safe Surrender is an opportunity for persons who are wanted for misdemeanor bench warrants in DC to surrender voluntarily. Prosecutors have indicated that they will give favorable consideration to those who participate, in light of their having come forward on their own. This year's virtual event will allow those with misdemeanor bench warrants to take care of them by logging in from a computer, laptop, tablet or cell phone.