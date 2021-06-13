Cancel
Didi Gregorius, Matt Moore rehab updates not good in IronPigs loss

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago

Gerardo Parra missed one hanging breaking pitch from IronPigs relief pitcher Julian Garcia. He did not miss the second one, hitting it over the right field wall for a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning to lead Rochester to a 7-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday in front of 5,822 fans at Coca-Cola Park.

The Red Wings loaded the bases on a double, walk and error with one out in the ninth. In a 1-2 hole, Parra shook his head in disgust after fouling off a Garcia curve. Garcia was left shaking his head after Parra hammered the next pitch for the game winner.

Justin Miller posted his 11th consecutive scoreless outing to finish off Rochester’s series win (four games to two). Miller struck out two.

Roster moves

Didi Gregorius played a pair of five-inning rehab stints Wednesday and Thursday, with a three-hit game Thursday, but has not appeared since. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that Gregorius experienced right elbow soreness after Thursday’s game. Gregorius missed four weeks with the injury. Girardi offered no timetable for Gregorius’ return to the majors.

Rafael Marchan returned to Triple-A on Saturday after a three-day stint with the Phillies. He was 0-for-6 the last two days.

Enyel De Los Santos was promoted Saturday to Philadelphia. He allowed only a hit batter in his last five outings (6 ⅔ innings) with Lehigh Valley while striking out 14. The right-hander worked a scoreless ninth inning Sunday in the Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Yankees with two strikeouts.

On the mound

Matt Moore again struggled at times with command in his fourth rehab start. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, which equaled his longest outing of 2020. The lefty threw 52 of a season-high 84 pitches for strikes. He needed 27 pitches (16 strikes) to get through the second inning, when he gave up two runs on three hits, including Cody Wilson’s two-run double, and a walk.

Moore has yielded seven earned runs in 10 ⅓ combined innings over his last three starts. He has walked eight in that stretch. Tres Barrera’s third homer of the year in the fourth was the third Moore has given up in his last two outings.

How they scored

Top 2 : Daniel Palka singled, took third one out later on Brandon Snyder’s single off the base of the left field wall. After Barrera walked, Wilson doubled in Palka and Snyder. Red Wings 2-0 .

Bottom 2 : Ryan Cordell reached on an error and Adam Haseley doubled. Rafael Marchan’s grounder scored Cordell. Hall’s double-play grounder scored Haseley. Tied 2-2 .

Top 4 : Barrera’s solo homer just cleared the wall in center field. Red Wings 3-2 .

Bottom 6 : Nick Maton’s first career Triple-A home run was an opposite-field solo shot to left. It was the IronPigs’ 22nd this year, second fewest in all of Triple-A East. Tied 3-3 .

Top 9 : Snyder doubled and Barrera walked against Garcia. One out later, Scott Kingery’s throw on an attempted force-out at second base was wild, loading the bases. It was Lehigh Valley’s only error in the series. Parra then drilled a hanging curve on a 1-2 pitch for a grand slam over the wall in right. Red Wings 7-3 .

Game notes

Lehigh Valley turned two double plays, one on a strikeout-throwout in the first inning and the other on a 4-4-3 version when Kingery backhanded a Jake Noll grounder behind the second-base bag. The IronPigs have 17 double plays this year, fewest in all of Triple-A East. They didn’t have a double play in the previous five games. ... Marchan threw out Parra trying to steal third to finish the first-inning DP. He has thrown out 4 of 6 attempting to steal. Other Lehigh Valley catchers are just 5 of 27 would-be base stealers.

Wrapping up the home series

Lehigh Valley batted .194 in the six games, .182 with runners in scoring position. The IronPigs did not steal a base and had 11 extra-base hits. They were outscored 26-12 and struck out more times (34) than they got hits (33).

Rochester had more extra-base hits (six) Sunday than Lehigh Valley had hits (four).

IronPigs’ pitching splits: Starters had a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and allowed three homers in 25 ⅓ innings; relievers posted a 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and yielded four home runs in 24 innings.

Reliever Damon Jones’ splits: He allowed only three hits and two walks in his first five games this season with 10 strikeouts in 7 ⅔ innings. In his last five appearances, he has given up 10 earned runs on four hits and 11 walks in 5 ⅔ innings.

Fellow reliever J.D. Hammer continued his dominant run with two scoreless outings in the series. He has given up only one earned run on seven hits and eight walks in 13 innings with 21 strikeouts.

Umpire injury

Home plate umpire Emil Jimenez took a broken bat off the left shoulder/neck area in the bottom of the fourth inning and left the game. Ryan Cordell broke his bat fouling off a pitch by Rochester’s Sterling Sharp and Jimenez immediately took several steps back.

The game was delayed 11 minutes while crew chief Jonathan Parra, who was the third-base umpire, put on his gear.

Up next

After a day off Monday, Lehigh Valley heads to Worcester for a six-game series starting at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

 https://www.mcall.com/
Scott Kingery
Didi Gregorius
Tres Barrera
Gerardo Parra
Brandon Snyder
Ryan Cordell
Cody Wilson
Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLB
