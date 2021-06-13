Murphy: Voters 'are forced to accept the elected officials that districts have been carved out for them'

Republicans lawmakers have reached the point of using Democratic leaders' own words against them in the fight for fair redistricting maps in Illinois. “I, like others, am going to share some remarks by one of our colleagues,” Rep. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) said. “These remarks were made Sept. 7, 2020 during the last election cycle and they were printed in the Chicago Sun-Times. The section I would like to share with you starts off, ‘I support redistricting reform, both in Illinois and at the federal level. In terms of federal representation, any change should happen on a nationwide level to equalize the playing field for all parties. In Illinois, I believe we need redistricting reform at the state level as well. Since my first race, I have always been a staunch reporter of the idea that a voter should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.”