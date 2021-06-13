Watch Jay Leno Set A New Record In The Tesla Model S Plaid

Shortly after its big debut, the Tesla Model S Plaid is capturing all the headlines. Not only does this latest Model S boast the lowest drag coefficient of any current production vehicle, but it also boasts some ludicrous performance claims. With 1,020 horsepower on tap from three electric motors, Tesla claims the Model S Plaid can hit 0-60 mph (with a rollout) in under two seconds. As we've already seen, albeit with four passengers in the car, those figures seem optimistic. What we need is someone unbiased behind the wheel to see what the Plaid can do. Someone like Jay Leno.