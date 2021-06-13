Cancel
State grants boost beach programs in post-pandemic summer

By State House News Service
Boston Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree concerts and movie nights, yoga and fitness classes, circus performances and wheelchairs to help those with disabilities access beaches are all getting a boost as part of a $300,000 grant program that Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Saturday. The Better Beach...

www.bostonherald.com
Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is bringing the Boston Circus Guild, the Harbor Healing Wellness Program and mobility mats and beach wheelchairs to the Metropolitan Region’s public beaches this summer as part of their Better Beaches Program Partnership with DCR. On Saturday, June 12, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) awarded more than $300,000 in Better Beaches program grants to 67 organizations and creatives to support 150 free beach events and programs in nine communities from Nahant to Nantasket in 2021. . This year’s grant recipients for grants totaling $11,500 included Friends of Winthrop Beach, Winthrop Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Belle Isle Marsh who will host events including Movie nights, campfires, Family Day at the Beach, and various other summer programs and projects.
