Maharashtra on Monday recorded as many as 8,129 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day count since March 2, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,17,121, the death toll increased to 1,12,696 with 200 new fatalities. The rise in fresh coronavirus cases was the lowest since March 2, when 7,863 infections were reported in the state. Over the last few days, the daily spike has been around 10,000. The state had reported 9,927 cases on March 9.