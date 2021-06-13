Cancel
Video Games

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Reacts to First Video Game Trailer

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the rest of the internet Sunday afternoon, James Gunn caught a glimpse of Square Enix's first trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. As the filmmaker then tweeted, he's one of many that plan on playing the game as soon as possible. Gunn shared a link to the publisher's Guardians teaser, adding that he "can't wait to play and learn more about this llama thing Drax is holding." For the record, it's Groot that's holding the fluffy space llama.

comicbook.com
Person
James Gunn
