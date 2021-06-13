Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay Breaks Silence On Jen Shah's Legal Troubles

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne is facing a rough season on the Bravo show and in real life. Her husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling funds meant for clients in the currently ongoing class-action lawsuit and Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November, but she has still been implicated in his alleged crimes. To add some salt to the wound, her former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, is seemingly weighing in on the speculation that the current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are keeping quiet about Erika Jayne's potential role in all the legal drama.