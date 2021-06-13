Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay Breaks Silence On Jen Shah's Legal Troubles
A lot has transpired since the dramatic Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's first season and reunion specials aired earlier this year. Not only was the group still seemingly at odds, but their own Jen Shah was charged and arrested for wire fraud in March amidst ongoing filming for the show's second season. The ladies have been rather quiet about Shah's legal troubles, that is until co-star Heather Gay decided to break her silence on the matter.