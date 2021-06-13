Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed

The generation of Xbox One It was not easy for the brand of Microsoft and the company has long wanted to wash its image and take flight. Flip the omelette, that is said. His new policies (like betting, this time yes, for a powerful and gaming-centric console, promote initiatives such as Xbox Game Pass, or invest more in studies and first-party developments) have been a constant in recent years and the seems to be giving its fruits little by little. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has confirmed that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase of this E3 2021 It has been the most watched presentation in its history.