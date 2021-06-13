Cancel
Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay revealed, bots confirmed

By Derek Strickland
 7 days ago
Halo Infinite's multiplayer gets a tantalizing sizzle reel showing off a ton of new weapons, grappling hook takedowns, and general PVP chaos. Halo turns 20 this year, and so does Xbox, so what better way to celebrate than with some Halo Infinite multiplayer footage? 343i showcased the first-ever multiplayer footage today, confirming details like the return of the Gravity Hammer, and new shield-based equipment. You can even grapple onto a flying vehicle and yank an enemy out of it.

www.tweaktown.com
#Bots#Multiplayer#Xbox One#The Spartan Academy#Spartan
