For the second straight day, the Mets were beat almost single-handedly by Kyle Schwarber. dropping the series finale 5-2 in D.C.. Schwarber, after hitting two home runs in game 2 on Saturday, went deep three times on Sunday - twice off Taijuan Walker and once off Jeurys Familia. Kevin Pillar and Pete Alonso managed home runs of their own, but the Mets couldn’t muster any more offense to match Schwarber’s barrage.