Amount Received by Taxpayer to Settle Claim Against Divorce Attorney Must Be Included in Her Income
While we’ve all heard the quip that the proper answer to any tax question is “it depends,” that is especially true when legal settlements and awards are involved. In the case of Holliday v. Commissioner[1] the question was whether the amount Ms. Holliday received from an action against the attorney that represented her during her divorce was a nontaxable recovery of capital or a taxable award to her.www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com