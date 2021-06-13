Cancel
Orange County, NY

Weekend auto racing: Sheppard, Creeden net modified victories

Times Herald-Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Sheppard won a wild finish in the modified feature at Orange County Fair Speedway. Sheppard beat Jimmy Horton and Mat Williamson by less than 7-10ths of a second, with Bob McGannon, Billy VanInwegen, Billy Decker and Tyler Boniface crossing within two seconds of the winner. A yellow caution flag led to a final-lap shootout, with Sheppard staying out front and former track champ Horton passing Williamson for the runner-up spot.

