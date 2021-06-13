Weekend auto racing: Sheppard, Creeden net modified victories

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. is preparing to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. CNN "State of the Union's" Dana Bash asked Sullivan why the Biden administration had not imposed another round of sanctions, noting that Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) had called on the White House to do so. That followed a similar call from Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the ranking members of their respective Foreign Affairs committees.